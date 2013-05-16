FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suedzucker had good start to financial year - CEO
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 16, 2013 / 9:17 AM / in 4 years

Suedzucker had good start to financial year - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANNHEIM, Germany, May 16 (Reuters) - Germany’s Suedzucker , Europe’s biggest sugar company, had a good start to its fiscal year, which began in March, its chief executive said.

He said on Thursday that Suedzucker’s sugar business would not be affected by unseasonably cold weather in March, which delayed sugar beet sowings across Europe.

Suedzucker earlier said it was more than quadrupling its dividend after reporting a 30 percent jump in operating profit for its 2012/13 financial year. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.