Suedzucker confirms strong outlook, cautions on bioethanol trend
January 13, 2016 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Suedzucker confirms strong outlook, cautions on bioethanol trend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Suedzucker, Europe’s largest sugar refiner, on Wednesday repeated it expects a sharp rise in full-year earnings as it continued to benefit from recent firm bioethanol markets but warned bioethanol prices could be volatile in coming months.

The company’s core sugar markets remained depressed, it said.

Operating profit in the third quarter to the end of November more than doubled to 64 million euros ($69.3 million) from 27 million last year, beating consensus for 48.9 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Quarterly revenues rose to 1.61 billion euros against analyst forecasts of 1.6 billion euros.

Suedzucker confirmed that it expects group operating profit to reach 200 to 240 million euros in the fiscal year to end-February, up from 181 million last year.

Suedzucker also said it expects financial year 2015/16 group sales of 6.3 to 6.5 billion euros against the previous year’s 6.8 billion euros.

$1 = 0.9233 euros Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

