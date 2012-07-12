Suedzucker sees stable sugar prices, high earnings

* EU quota sugar prices to remain stable

* High earnings from sugar business expected

* Confirms previous revenue, earnings figures

HAMBURG, July 12 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest sugar refiner Suedzucker on Thursday said it expects stable prices for sugar inside the European Union in coming months and repeated its forecast of a substantial rise in earnings from its sugar sector in its current fiscal year.

“As long as world market price levels remain high, we expect European prices for quota sugar to remain stable,” the company said in its report for the first quarter to May 31 of its 2012/13 fiscal year.

The EU limits output of some subsidised crops like sugar with production quotas. EU sugar production quotas are capped at 13.3 million tonnes annually, but with current EU consumer demand at 15.9 million tonnes a year, a shortfall is created and the bloc relies on imports at high world prices.

White sugar futures jumped to a 3-1/2 month high on Tuesday on brisk consumer buying and lingering problems in top growers Brazil and India.

“Fiscal 2012/13 will be dominated by concerted efforts to sell the above average volume from the 2011 harvest,” Suedzucker said.

Germany’s sugar industry produced a total 4.772 million tonnes of refined sugar from beets from the 2011 harvest, up from 3.442 million tonnes in the previous season.

Suedzucker on Thursday confirmed revenue in the first quarter of its 2012/13 fiscal year of 1.887 billion euros, up from 1.639 billion euros a year earlier.

First quarter operating profit increased to 263 million euros from 184 million euros. The figures had been announced on June 25.

Suedzucker’s sugar sector contributed 998 million euros to first quarter revenues and 193 million to operating profit, it said on Thursday.

Suedzucker confirmed that for 2012/13 it still projects an increase of group revenues to above 7.0 billion euros against 7.0 billion euros in the previous year and said for 2012/13 it still sees operating profit above 800 million euros, up from 751 million euros.

“We continue to expect consolidated operating profit to rise to over 800 million euros, most of which will come from the sugar segment,” Suedzucker said.

Higher bioethanol production is also expected in 2012/13, Suedzucker said.

CropEnergies, Suedzucker’s bioethanol unit, on Tuesday said it has raised output sharply as a new gasoline blend with higher biofuel content is gaining acceptance among German motorists. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Mike Nesbit)