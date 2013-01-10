FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suedzucker says 9M sales up, optimistic on full year
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 10, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 5 years ago

Suedzucker says 9M sales up, optimistic on full year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest sugar company Suedzucker said on Thursday sales in the first nine months of its 2012/13 fiscal year rose to 6.046 billion euros ($7.9 billion), up 15.3 percent from 5.244 billion euros in the same time last year.

Operating profit in the nine months between Mar. 1-Nov. 30, 2012, rose to 816 million euros from 586 million euros.

The company said it expects consolidated group revenue to rise to about 7.5 billion euros in the full fiscal year 2012/13 from 7.0 billion in the previous year.

The company expects operating profit to rise to over 900 million euros in the full year from 751 million euros, most of which will come from the sugar segment.

The company said it achieved good performances in all its sectors, including its key sugar and bioethanol divisions. ($1 = 0.7667 euros) (Reporting by Michael Hogan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
