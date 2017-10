FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Südzucker : * Says placed approximately 14.62 million new Südzucker shares * Says placement price was fixed at EUR 29.70 per share * Says gross proceeds from the issuance of the shares amount to approximately

EUR 451 million * Says amount of convertible bonds accepted for repurchase is EUR 268.55

million, at fixed price of 182.5% of par value