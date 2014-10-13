FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Suess Microtec reiterates full year guidance for 2014
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
October 13, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Suess Microtec reiterates full year guidance for 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Suess Microtec Ag :

* Reiterates full year guidance for 2014

* Says generated sales of 25.5 million euros are expected in Q3 2014 (previous year: 38.9 million euros)

* Says order backlog as of 30 Sept. 2014 amounted to 82.2 million euros (30 Sept 2013: 97.6 million euros)

* Reiterates guidance for fiscal year 2014 and expects sales to be in bandwidth of 135-145 million euros, thereby generating a slightly positive EBIT

* Confirms order entry expectation for Q4 2014 with anticipated orders in 30 million euros to 40 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.