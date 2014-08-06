FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
August 6, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Suess MicroTec reiterates sales guidance for the fiscal year 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Suess MicroTec AG : * Says reiterates sales guidance for the fiscal year 2014 and expects sales to

be in the bandwidth of 135 - 145 EUR million * Says for Q3 2014, expects order entry within the range of 25 - 35 EUR million * Says it is possible that order entry will return to the 30 to 40 EUR million

range in Q4 2014 * Says at same time expectation for full year EBIT has improved from -5 to 0

EUR million bandwidth to “slightly positive” EBIT in 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

