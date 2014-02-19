FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suez Environnement buys GDF stake in Italy's Acea
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 19, 2014 / 7:52 AM / 4 years ago

Suez Environnement buys GDF stake in Italy's Acea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Suez Environnement has bought GDF Suez’s 3.95 percent stake in Rome-based utility Acea, taking its own shareholding to 12.5 percent as it seeks to grow its European water business in Italy.

Suez Environnement and Acea are partners in joint ventures in Tuscany and work together to manage water and sanitation services in Florence, Pisa, Arezzo, Siena and Grosseto for 2.5 million people, Suez said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The water market in Italy is an attractive one, which requires significant investment in sanitation and benefits from stable regulation,” Suez said. “This is a boost to Suez Environnement’s strategy of continuing to build a third pillar in the European water business, after France and Spain.” (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.