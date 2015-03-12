UPDATE 1-Suez moves to single brand, regional structure

(Adds CEO quotes, detail)

PARIS, March 12 (Reuters) - Suez Environnement will move to a single brand and reorganise its business along regional lines, the French waste and water group said on Thursday.

Suez, which is present in 70 countries, currently operates some 40 brands including household names such as SITA, Degremont, Lyonnaise des Eaux and Agbar, amassed during its international expansion.

“It made sense to hang on to one name with a long history and international renown,” Suez Environnement chief executive Jean-Louis Chaussade told reporters.

Parent GDF Suez, which owns about one-third of Suez Environnement, has granted a 10-year licence extension allowing it to continue using the name they share free of charge.

Suez, the world’s second-largest waste and water firm, also replaced its bubbles logo with a new motif - a green capital “S” lying sideways - as part of the 60 million euro rebranding.

The changes, first reported by Reuters in January, will help boost the core brand’s recognition and boost overseas growth, the CEO said.

The company is also switching from a service-based to a regional organisation, with water, waste and other activities all led by regional managers.

Suez expects revenue to grow by about 3 percent annually overall, and 6-8 percent overseas, Chaussade said. A weaker euro will lift the value of 2015 foreign revenue and profit when converted back into euros.