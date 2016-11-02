French water group Suez restructures China business to boost growth prospects -CEO

* Suez gathers its China units into Sino-French Holdings

* Suez to have majority stake alongside Hong Kong's NWS

* SFH will not compete with Derun JV with Chongqing city

By Geert De Clercq

PARIS, Nov 2 (Reuters) - French waste and water group Suez is restructuring its businesses in China to put it in a better position to win market share, its chief executive said.

Suez said on Wednesday it had merged its waste recycling and construction businesses in China into its joint venture Sino-French Holdings (SFH), bringing its operations in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan under single management.

Once the restructuring is finalised next month, Suez will own 58 percent of SFH, with Hong Kong-based NWS Holdings , its long-time Chinese partner, holding the rest.

"This operation will boost our ability to penetrate all our markets in China," Suez Chief Executive Jean-Louis Chaussade told Reuters in a telephone interview.

Chaussade said SPH will focus on municipal and industrial water, municipal waste mainly in Hong Kong and industrial waste all over China, which - because of its rapid industrialisation - has huge needs in terms of dangerous waste disposal. He said the firm has several projects in the pipeline in that business.

The French company generated 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in revenues last year in Greater China, where it supplies drinking water to almost 20 million people and is a key player in waste management, notably in Hong Kong.

The new arrangement will not affect Suez's other interest in China, a water and waste firm called Derun Environment, which was set up last year by the city of Chongqing, with private partners Suez and NWS taking a combined 25.1 percent stake.

Chaussade said SFH and Derun would complement each other.

"In a country with such a huge need for environmental services, there is no need for the two companies to compete with one another, they each have enough on their plate," he said.

Chaussade said the biggest challenge for Derun would be to develop water distribution in the Chongqing region, which has a population of about 34 million, with 10 to 12 million in the city centre alone.

"They also have ambitions for the adjoining provinces, notably Sichuan," he said.

When the Derun deal was announced last year, Suez said Derun might also invest outside China, notably in Southeast Asia and possibly in Australia, where Suez has a sizeable presence.

"Under the agreement with Derun, if they want to go international they will work with us," Chaussade said, adding that Suez had already made some proposals for investment abroad.

"Today there are no concrete plans, but that will come," he said. ($1 = 0.8999 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Susan Fenton)