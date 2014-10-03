FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suez Environnement disqualified from Lille water tender
October 3, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Suez Environnement disqualified from Lille water tender

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - French waste and water group Suez Environnement has been disqualified from a tender for a 500 million euro (631 million) contract to supply water in the Lille region, northern France, the city and the company said on Friday.

Lille Metropole said in a statement Suez’s offer to renew its water concession had been rejected as not being in line with tender specifications and it would continue talks with competitor Veolia.

Suez said the council’s decision was not legally sound and would reduce competition for the contract.

“We hope the council will bring back conditions for healthy competition in the interest of its citizens,” Philippe Maillard, head of Suez’s Lyonnaise des Eaux unit, said in a statement.

The company, which could not immediately be reached for further comment, did not say if it planned to legally challenge the decision.

It said the eight-year contract was due to take effect from Jan. 1, 2016 and would represent cumulative sales of about 500 million euros.

Suez shares were down 0.7 percent in early afternoon trade, underperforming the benchmark CAC 40 index, which was up 0.6 percent..

Veolia shares were unchanged. (1 US dollar = 0.7930 euro) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by David Holmes)

