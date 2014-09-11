FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suez signs 905 mln euro contract with Nassau County
September 11, 2014 / 4:45 PM / 3 years ago

Suez signs 905 mln euro contract with Nassau County

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - France’s Suez Environnement has signed a 20-year contract worth 905 million euros ($1.2 billion) to operate and maintain wastewater treatment plants, pumping stations and sewers for Nassau County in New York state.

The Nassau County sanitation network serves 1.2 million customers in an area hard hit by Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

Suez said the local government would spend over $830 million to repair hurricane damage to the system, and would save $230 million over the life of the contract via operational and energy efficiencies.

“This agreement confirms Suez’s international expansion and more specifically its operations in North America,” said Jean-Louis Chaussade, the chief executive of Suez, in a statement.

1 US dollar = 0.7728 euro Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Mark Potter

