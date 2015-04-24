UPDATE 1-Suez Environnement's first-quarter earnings rise

(Adds details)

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - Suez Environnement, the world’s second-largest waste and water company, said on Friday core earnings rose 15.8 percent in the first quarter, helped by a weaker euro currency, and it confirmed its 2015 outlook.

Earnings before interest and tax rose to 266 million euros ($287.52 million) in the three months to end-March from 229 million in the same quarter last year. It was a 9 percent rise at a constant exchange rate, the company said.

Sales rose 5.5 percent to 3.54 billion euros on strong growth in its European water and international businesses, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 8 percent to 597 million euros.

The EBITDA to revenue margin was 16.9 percent compared with 16.5 percent in the first quarter of 2014.

The euro’s weakness against a range of currencies including the Australian dollar and the Chilean peso had a positive effect of 104 million euros on revenue, it said.

“Our strong performance in the first quarter of 2015 is in line with our annual targets. Revenues showed satisfactory growth, independently of the favourable currency effects over the quarter,” CEO Jean-Louis Chaussade said.

For 2015, Suez Environnement has said it expects organic revenue growth of at least 3 percent and positive organic EBITDA growth.

The company generated 30 percent of its revenue outside Europe in the first quarter.