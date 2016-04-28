FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suez shareholders vote to renew Chaussade, Mestrallet mandates
April 28, 2016 / 3:42 PM / a year ago

Suez shareholders vote to renew Chaussade, Mestrallet mandates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 28 (Reuters) - French waste and water group Suez shareholders voted on Thursday in favour of renewing the mandates of board chairman Gerard Mestrallet and chief executive Jean-Louis Chaussade for four years.

Shareholders also approved raising the age limit for the chairman of the board from 68 to 70. Mestrallet, 67, is chief executive of utility Engie, which holds 33.4 percent of Suez’s capital.

Shareholders also voted to remove the word “Environnement” from the company’s name. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Alexander Smith)

