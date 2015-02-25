UPDATE 2-Suez targets acquisitions to help grow core earnings

* Invested 500 mln euros in acquisitions in 2014

* Group confident it can keep growing at this pace

* CEO pledges to maintain financial discipline, debt ratio

* Water business strong, but waste suffers from low prices (Updates with stock move, analyst comment)

By Geert De Clercq

PARIS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - French waste and water group Suez Environnement will use targeted acquisitions and organic growth to boost its core earnings to 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) in 2017 from 2.64 billion last year, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Jean-Louis Chaussade said Suez is confident that in the years to come it will be able to grow its business as it did in 2014, when it spent nearly 500 million euros on acquisitions.

Suez shares, which had been the best performers in the Stoxx European utilities index in the past three months with a 24 percent rise, slid nearly six percent as analysts said they had anticipated earnings would improve more. The stock had risen 4.5 percent on Tuesday.

“Earnings growth may be supplemented through acquisitions ... yet the market would need to see these transactions occurring before pricing in such additional growth,” Societe Generale said in a note.

Suez’s 2014 group net profit rose 18.5 percent to 417 million euros, boosted by strong margins on European water activities and its international business, and helped by a 129 million gain on the sale of its Macau power network. Sales were flat at 14.3 billion and but core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 4.3 percent.

Chaussade said Suez’s net debt over EBITDA ratio had improved to 2.7 from 2.8 in 2013 despite the acquisitions and that Suez plans to maintain financial discipline as it expands.

Last year, Suez boosted its stakes in Italy’s Acea and Spain’s Agbar.

Suez’s European waste business saw revenue fall 2.3 percent to 6.3 billion euros and its core earnings fell 6 percent due to the sluggish European economy.

Chaussade said that despite slow growth, volumes of treated waste grew 0.7 percent as Suez launched new plants, but he said its waste unit suffered from low prices for recycled materials.

Last year scrap metal prices fell six percent and paper prices nine percent, the third year in a row of falling prices for recycled materials, he said. The price for the electricity Suez generates by burning waste fell 16 percent.

Suez expects waste business activity to be stable in 2015.

Chaussade also said Suez plans 400 million euros of cost savings in the next three years, after saving 620 million euros in 2012-2014.

For 2015, Suez expects organic revenue growth of at least three percent and positive organic EBITDA growth. ($1 = 0.8805 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Keith Weir)