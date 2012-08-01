Waste slowdown pushes Suez H1 profit down 8.1 pct

PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - French water and waste utility Suez Environnement, which in June warned it would miss its full-year financial goals, posted an 8.1 percent drop in first-half core earnings, blaming a tough economic context that harmed its waste business.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 1.13 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in the first half, while revenue fell to 7.32 billion from 7.38 billion. Net income dropped to 40 million from 221 million.

Suez Environnement had flagged that its EBITDA and revenue expectations would be at about 1.13 billion and 7.5 billion euros respectively, saying it would take an extra provision linked to troubles at a desalination plant in Australia and a slowdown in waste activities.

Suez’s business spans the globe but about 71 percent of last year’s revenue came from Europe, where debt problems have led to lower industrial activity and waste production, for example from the car sector. Suez has a partnership with Renault to recycle waste from cars it produces.

Core earnings at the waste division fell 14 percent to 378 million euros, while the water division saw core earnings down 2.1 percent at 572 million due to a sharp drop in construction activity in France and Spain, Suez Environnement said.

Suez maintained its revised forecast for stable revenue and EBITDA this year compared with 2011. ($1 = 0.8120 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan)