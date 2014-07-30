FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suez Environnement profit nearly doubles on Europe water, disposal
July 30, 2014 / 5:40 AM / 3 years ago

Suez Environnement profit nearly doubles on Europe water, disposal

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - French waste and water group Suez Environnement said first-half net profit nearly doubled on the strength of its European water business and a disposal gain on the sale of its Macau CEM unit.

Net income rose to 280 million euros ($375 million) from 148 million in the first half of last year and included a 129 million gain on the sale of CEM, it said on Wednesday.

Revenue fell 2.1 percent to 6.89 billion euros, mainly because of a 168 million negative currency impact due to the strength of the euro against the Australian dollar, the Chilean peso and the U.S. dollar.

The company confirmed its 2014 targets, which include growth in core profit of at least 2 percent. (1 US dollar = 0.7461 euro) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan)

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
