February 24, 2016 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

Suez Environment net profit falls on weak recycling

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - French waste and water group Suez Environment said full-year net profit decreased 2 percent to 408 million euros ($449 million), missing expectations, as sales and core earnings in its key waste division fell.

Revenue rose 5.7 percent to 15.14 billion euros while core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 4.1 percent to 2.75 billion.

According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates, Suez was on average expected to post net profit of 425 million euros and EBITDA of 2.53 billion on revenue of 14.95 billion.

The world’s second-largest environmental services group after French peer Veolia said it would propose an unchanged dividend of 0.65 euros per share and said it expected to pay at least that amount on 2016 earnings.

For 2016, the company forecast organic revenue growth of at least 2 percent, organic EBIT growth greater than organic revenue growth, and free cash flow of about 1 billion euros. It also reiterated its ambition to reach 3 billion euros in core earnings in 2017.

Suez shares are up 4.2 percent over the past 12 months, lagging Veolia‘s, which are up 30.2 percent, making them the best performers in the Stoxx European Utilities index. ($1 = 0.9083 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan)

