Suez looking at possible acquisition of Spain's Urbaser

PARIS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - French waste and water group Suez is looking at the possible acquisition of Spanish public cleaning and waste disposal group Urbaser but has made no commitment, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Sources told Reuters in December that Spanish builder and services company ACS planned to sell Urbaser, worth around 2.5 billion euros ($2.75 billion) including debt.

“We understand that ACS has constituted a ‘data room’. We are looking at it, as we look at all potential operations .... we have made no commitment,” Suez CEO Jean-Louis Chaussade told analysts during a briefing on 2015 earnings.

Urbaser reported revenue of 1.7 billion euros in 2014 with a contract portfolio worth 8.5 billion.

Suez’s second-biggest shareholder is Spanish financial group La Caixa, which owns 5.65 percent of its capital. Last year, Suez earned 2.42 billion euros of its 15.14 billion of turnover in Spain and Chile. ($1 = 0.9104 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan)