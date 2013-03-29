FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Suez Canal revenue drops 7.4 pct in Feb vs Jan
March 29, 2013

Egypt's Suez Canal revenue drops 7.4 pct in Feb vs Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 29 (Reuters) - Revenue from Egypt’s Suez Canal fell to $375.3 million in February, down 7.4 percent on the previous month and down 1.6 percent compared to a year earlier, the state information portal said late on Thursday.

Revenue in January was $405.1 million. In February 2012 it was $381.4 million.

The waterway is one of the main sources of foreign currency for an Egyptian economy struggling to head off a currency crisis, alongside tourism, oil and gas exports and remittances from Egyptians living abroad.

