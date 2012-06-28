FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suez Environnement sees stable 2012 sales, profit
June 28, 2012 / 5:32 PM / in 5 years

Suez Environnement sees stable 2012 sales, profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 28 (Reuters) - French water and waste group Suez Environnement forecast stable revenue and core profit this year, hiked its cost reduction target and scaled back its investment plans as it faces a worsening economic environment.

“In an economic situation that has deteriorated compared to the assumptions used for the initial 2012 objectives, Suez Environnement anticipates for this year a stability of its revenue and EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) compared to 2011,” Suez said in a statement on Thursday.

“The group therefore anticipates a negative impact on its net income that will only be partially compensated by already booked capital gains and the effects to come of the action plan.” (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

