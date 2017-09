PARIS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - French waste and water group Suez Environnement said core 2013 earnings grew 5.0 percent organically to 2.52 billion euros ($3.47 billion) and forecast organic growth of at least 2 percent in 2014.

Net profit rose 40.2 percent to 352 million euros, Suez said in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan)