New York's tony Suffolk County declares fiscal crisis

March 6 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Suffolk County, the Eastern half of Long Island that includes posh Hamptons beaches, on Tuesday declared a county fiscal emergency after an independent task force predicted a 3-year deficit of $530 million.

Steve Bellone said the task force projected a $148 million deficit this year, increasing to $349 million by 2013.

He said the declaration empowers him to immediately embargo up to 10 percent of funds in each of the county’s departments.

“Tomorrow I will be meeting with our countywide elected officials and the leaders of our public sector unions to begin the process of addressing this shortfall,” he said, in remarks that appear on the county government’s website.