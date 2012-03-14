FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-NY's Suffolk County legislature approves note sale
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2012 / 2:20 AM / 6 years ago

REFILE-NY's Suffolk County legislature approves note sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Joan Gralla

March 13 (Reuters) - The legislature of Suffolk County, New York approved a $90 million short-term note sale on Tuesday that the county executive says is needed to keep the county from running out of cash in April.

A spokesman for the Democratic-led legislature said the county was struggling to fix its finances after years of mismanagement, and had approved the sale of revenue anticipation notes to fund ongoing operations.

Democratic County Executive Steve Bellone, who took office in January, last week declared a fiscal crisis after a report he commissioned estimated a three-year $530 million deficit.

Suffolk County, whose beaches, mansions and parties draw the world’s wealthy in the summer, makes up Long Island’s eastern half.

Moody’s Investors Service on Monday cut Suffolk County’s credit rating two notches to A1. Although Moody’s said the county’s debt was manageable, it has a negative outlook.

Standard & Poor’s said on Tuesday that it may cut its credit rating for New York’s Suffolk County from AA because of deteriorating liquidity and poor finances.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.