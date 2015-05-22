FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ADM scaling back global sugar trading - sources
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 22, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

ADM scaling back global sugar trading - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co is scaling back its global sugar trading operations and the London-based head of that business, Alberto Peixoto, has left the company, trade sources said.

The company said it did not comment on rumours, speculation or personnel matters.

Peixoto also declined to comment.

ADM is in the process of refocusing on grain trading, selling its fertiliser operations in South America and also agreeing deals to sell its cocoa and chocolate businesses.

The company last year also took full ownership of grain trader Alfred C. Toepfer International. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane and Nigel Hunt; Editing by David Holmes)

