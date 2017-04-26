FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sugar trader Alvean appoints new chief executive
April 26, 2017 / 10:48 AM / 4 months ago

Sugar trader Alvean appoints new chief executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Wednesday it had appointed Gareth Griffiths as chief executive officer effective May 1.

Griffiths most recently worked at Noble Group where he had been a member of the executive committee and co-head of the global energy platform.

Alvean announced earlier this year that CEO Ivo Sarjanovic would step down until a successor was appointed.

Alvean, a joint venture formed by Cargill and Copersucar in 2014, is one of the world's largest sugar traders. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Jason Neely)

