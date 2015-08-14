FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nestle sues Suedzucker, others for 50 mln euros of cartel damages
August 14, 2015 / 3:41 PM / 2 years ago

Nestle sues Suedzucker, others for 50 mln euros of cartel damages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Nestle said it was suing Suedzucker and two other sugar refiners for 50 million euros ($55.7 million) in damages, joining peers in trying to claw back money from firms that were found to have participated in a price-rigging cartel.

In February last year Suedzucker was fined almost 200 million euros by Germany’s antitrust authorities for colluding with unlisted rivals Nordzucker and Pfeifer & Langen.

Nestle, the world’s biggest packaged food company, has filed the suit with a regional court in Mannheim, Germany, where Suedzucker is based, a spokesman for Nestle Germany said on Friday, confirming a report by trade newspaper Lebensmittel Zeitung.

Suedzucker was not immediately available for comment.

Other food companies have already filed suits against Suedzucker, including Vivil, a German maker of cough drops and mints.

$1 = 0.8975 euros Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi und Paul Arnold; Writing by Maria Sheahan, editing by Andreas Cremer and David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
