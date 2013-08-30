EU sugar yields seen down after late sowings

* French sugar plants may open 5-6 days later than usual

* German refined sugar output seen down yr/yr in 2013/14

* UK yields to hinge on weather in September

By David Brough

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Sugar content and yields in some leading EU-28 producers are expected to fall compared with last year after an unseasonably cold and wet spring delayed beet sowings.

In France, by far the EU’s largest sugar beet producer, 2013 output and sugar content are expected to be significantly lower compared with last year and against the five-year average due to delays in sowings in the spring and a lack of sun in June.

The latest sugar beet test by French sugar makers’ group SNFS this week put the average sugar content at 16.8 percent, down from 17.5 percent at the same point in 2012.

Sugar weight per hectare was pegged at 10.7 tonnes per hectare, down from 11.6 tonnes per hectare last year, SNFS said.

“We were on a final yield estimate of 83 tonnes (per hectare), now we are at 84 tonnes and if we have a nice back end we could reach 86 tonnes, which is around last year’s level but lower than the five-year average of 89 tonnes,” Alain Jeanroy, director of French sugar beet growers’ group CGB, said.

“If we have a good month of September with alternations between sun and rain, it will be fine.”

In 2011, which was considered an exceptional year in France, the average yield reached 97 tonnes per hectare.

Jeanroy said the delays in growth of beets recorded since the start of this season would not be caught up and that sugar plants would likely open five to six days later than usual.

German refined sugar production from beets in the 2013/14 season starting from September will fall to 3.46 million tonnes from 4.37 million in 2012/13, according to industry group WVZ.

“Sowing took place relatively late as we had a long winter and the cool spring also meant the growth of beets was slow,” WVZ chief executive Guenter Tissen said. “The start of the summer was very hot and dry which was not favourable for beets.”

The WVZ estimated German farmers had cut sugar beet plantings to 341,000 hectares for the new season from 395,000 hectares last year.

“We have had good beet harvests for the past two years, which has created ample sugar supplies in the market,” Tissen said.

Sugar beet yields per hectare are now forecast to fall to 63.6 tonnes from 71.3 tonnes last season, while sugar content per beet is likely to fall to 17.84 percent from 18.22 percent last season, according to the WVZ.

The harvest may start about two weeks late in September because of delayed beet growth.

In Britain, the wet and cold spring complicated crop development but yields will hinge on weather in September.

“We had a challenging spring with wet and cold conditions which affected early crop progress,” Colm McKay, agriculture director of British Sugar, Britain’s leading supplier, said.

“Growing conditions over the summer have been good and whilst it is too early to predict crop yields, early indications suggest it will be broadly in line with an average crop.”

Heavy and persistent rains have delayed sowings in Italy, with only some 45,000 hectares under cultivation, below the country’s potential of between 60,000 and 65,000 hectares.

Planting has been delayed by up to three weeks, said a representative from the Italian sugar beet group ANB. “It’s been raining a lot and we were unable to plant as much as we had hoped for,” he said.

The harvest, which usually starts at the end of June in Italy’s southern regions, followed by the central areas towards the end of July and the northern areas in August, has been delayed to allow for proper maturation of the plants.

But given the smaller size of the planted area, the harvest should still wrap up around the usual time by mid October.

“We’ve got some output in line with expectations, while in other areas the crop has been below expectations. As a result, yields have been mixed,” the ANB representative said.

“We see sugar content at around 16 percent, which is a bit disappointing. However, the maturation process is still in progress, so that could change.”

Harvesting in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia finished this month, and sugar content was high at 17.57 percent, the leading sugar producer Azucarera said, in line with previous seasons while yields were around 76 tonnes per hectare.

Azucarera said the harvest had proceeded well, especially taking into account that more than half of the crop was sown much later than usual because of unseasonably wet weather.