DUBAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Cane output in centre-south Brazil is forecast to rise to 570-600 million tonnes in 2013/14, from 532 million tonnes in 2012/13, Mike Gorrell, head of the Imperial Sugar Company, a unit of Louis Dreyfus Commodities, said on Sunday.

He was speaking in a keynote address to the Feb. 2-5 Kingsman Dubai sugar conference.