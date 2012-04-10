FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil 2012/13 sugar output to rise 5.3 pct -gov't
April 10, 2012

Brazil 2012/13 sugar output to rise 5.3 pct -gov't

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 10 (Reuters) - Brazil’s sugar production should rise 5.3 percent to 38.9 million tonnes in the 2012/13 season that has just started, the government crop supply agency Conab said Tuesday, up from 36.9 million tonnes in the prior season.

The agency expected cane output to recover this season and expand 5.4 percent to 602.2 million tonnes from the 571.4 million in the 2011/12 season that was blighted by bad weather and bridled by falling productivity from aging cane plants. (Reporting by Peter Murphy)

