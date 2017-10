SAO PAULO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s main center-south cane crop will produce between 545 million and 575 million tonnes of sugar cane in 2013/14, consultancy Datagro’s President Plinio Nastari said at the annual sugar and ethanol conference on Monday.

Datagro forecast the 2012/13 cane crush at 512.13 million tonnes in September. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Gary Hill)