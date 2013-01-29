Cosan says roof to shield Brazil sugar terminal by April 2014

* To boost productivity at terminal

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Top world sugar and ethanol producer Cosan aims to have a new roof in place by April 2014 to shield vessels at its terminal at Brazil’s Santos port, an executive said, which would increase shipments by around 40 percent.

Julio Fontana, president of Rumo Logistica, Cosan’s logistics arm, said by email, “The new roof will allow Rumo to operate in rainy days, which average 100 per year in Santos.”

Bulk loading of sugar and other products must be halted during the rain, because even small amounts of moisture can cause cargoes to spoil.

The company had previously targeted November 2012 for completion of the roof.

It will measure 120 metres by 240 metres by a height of 65 metres, and its deep foundation has already been finished, Fontana said.

“This represents a gain of capacity of around 5 million tonnes a year,” he said. The company has said the roof would increase the terminal’s productivity by around 40 percent.

Fontana was responding to an email questionnaire before the annual Kingsman Dubai sugar conference, set for Feb. 2-5. The event will bring together several hundred sugar trade leaders from around the world. (Reporting by David Brough; Editing by Jane Baird)