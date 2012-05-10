Brazil's early 2012/13 sugar output down 34 pct

SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - Early sugar output from Brazil's main center-south cane belt was down 34 percent compared with a year ago, as the region struggles to recover from the first drop in output in a decade last season, the sugar milling industry association Unica said on Thursday. The central-south, which accounts for 90 percent of Brazil's cane output, produced 541,500 tonnes of sugar by the end of the first month in the 2012/13 (April-March) season, down from the 817,600 tonnes a year ago, Unica said. (Reporting by Reese Ewing)