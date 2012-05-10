FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's early 2012/13 sugar output down 34 pct
#Energy
May 10, 2012 / 5:15 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil's early 2012/13 sugar output down 34 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - Early sugar output from
Brazil's main center-south cane belt was down 34 percent
compared with a year ago, as the region struggles to recover
from the first drop in output in a decade last season, the sugar
milling industry association Unica said on Thursday.    	
    The central-south, which accounts for 90 percent of Brazil's
cane output, produced 541,500 tonnes of sugar by the end of the
first month in the 2012/13 (April-March) season, down from the
817,600 tonnes a year ago, Unica said.	
	
 (Reporting by Reese Ewing)

