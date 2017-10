SAO PAULO, June 26 (Reuters) - Widespread rains during the first few months of Brazil’s center-south sugarcane crush have slowed the production of sugar and ethanol and will push more of the output toward the second half of the season, cane industry association Unica said on Tuesday.

Sugar output from the main center-south crush from April through mid-June fell 28 percent, compared with a year ago to 4.89 million tonnes. (Reporting by Reese Ewing)