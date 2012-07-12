FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's sugar output sags due to rains - Unica
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 12, 2012 / 5:12 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil's sugar output sags due to rains - Unica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 12 (Reuters) - Wet weather over Brazil’s cane belt continues to drag down sugar production in the world’s largest supplier of the sweetener, with output trailing the last crop by 29 percent by the end of June, milling industry association Unica said on Thursday.

Brazil’s main center-south cane region put out 6.69 million tonnes of sugar from April through June compared with 9.4 million tonnes produced over the same period last year.

Unica’s interim president, Antonio de Padua Rodrigues, said heavier than normal rainfall for this time of year continues to hold back harvesting and sugar output in the region. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and; Roberto Samora; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.