Brazil's sugar mills at full throttle in early July

July 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s center-south cane mills kicked into high gear in early July after rains receded, producing more sugar and ethanol than a year before for the first time this season, the milling industry association Utica said on Wednesday.

Although cumulative sugar output since the start of crushing in April at 9.32 million tonnes remains 22 percent behind last year, mills churned out 2.64 million tonnes of the sweetener in the first two weeks of July, nearly a third of total output this season, Unica said. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)