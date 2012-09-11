FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2012 / 5:06 PM / in 5 years

Brazil cane mills put out 3.34 mln tonnes cane in late Aug-Unica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Under perfect weather, Brazil’s center-south cane mills put out 3.34 million tonnes of sugar in the second half of August, up more than 12 percent from a year ago and keeping up a crushing pace of production that picked up in July, industry association Unica said on Tuesday.

Output of sugar from the start of the 2012/13 season in April through August in the region stood at 18.66 million tonnes, down 8.7 percent from the same period a year ago.

The center-south accounts for 90 percent of sugar output in the world’s largest producer. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by David Gregorio)

