UPDATE 1-Brazil's early 2012/13 sugar output down 34 pct

* Mills slow to start crushing season * Rains to help cane harvested later in 2012 * Sugar levels (ATR) in cane 5.7 pct improved on yr ago (Adds details) SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - Early sugar output from Brazil's main center-south cane belt fell 34 percent from a year ago, as the region struggled to recover from the first drop in output in a decade last season, the sugar milling industry association Unica said Thursday. The central-south, which accounts for 90 percent of Brazil's cane output, produced 541,500 tonnes of sugar by the end of the first month in the 2012/13 (April-March) season, down from the 817,600 tonnes a year ago, Unica said. Despite the slow start to crushing, early signs of sugar yields were positive. Recoverable sugar levels, known in the industry as ATR, were 5.7 percent higher than a year ago, Unica said in its second bi-weekly crushing report of the season. Recent rains slowed the start of crushing operations for many mills. Sugar levels tend to drop in cane soon after rains, and ATR levels could drop in the coming weeks. "The reduction in volume of cane processed in the second half of April was expected. The rains have limited the ability of mills to get into the fields to harvest," Unica's technical director and interim president, Antonio de Padua Rodrigues, said. He added that the smaller number of mills in operations at the moment also contributed to the lower crushing numbers. Mills were holding off on start-up to let the cane recover more after dry weather season last year curbed the crop's growth. Unica said 149 of the roughly 400 mills in the center-south had started crushing cane by May 1, well shy of the 212 mills operating at this time last year. Agronomists said the rain will be good for the young cane that was planted in the past few months, but it will not be harvested until next season in 2013. The moisture will also be good for the cane that will be harvested later in 2012 as it will have time to grow and accumulate sugar over the coming months. (Reporting by Reese Ewing)