Corn group spent about $135 mln on anti-sugar campaign -exec

LOS ANGELES, Nov 9 (Reuters) - An association of corn refiners spent about $135 million on a campaign to defend high fructose corn syrup from perceived attacks by the U.S. sugar industry, an executive from Archer Daniels Midland Co testified in court on Monday.

Several sugar refiners including global leader ASR Group sued in 2011, alleging that a Corn Refiners Association ad campaign describing high fructose corn syrup as “corn sugar” and “natural” was false. The corn refiners countersued, saying the Sugar Association falsely claimed in its newsletter that corn syrup causes obesity and cancer.

The case comes amid a decline in sweetener demand. The U.S. slowdown is due in part to concerns about high rates of obesity and diabetes.

Christopher Cuddy, president of ADM’s corn unit, said in court on Monday that the association spent about $135 million from 2008 through 2012 on the campaign. An attorney from the sugar group did not ask how much of that came from ADM.

Cuddy also was asked about an internal corn association email that outlined the ad campaign. In it, an association official said the group planned to “look into whether or not linkages can be made that the U.S. sugar industry is funding certain detractors/faulty scientific research against” high-fructose corn syrup.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2012 ruled that corn syrup, used to sweeten foods including soda, could not be called sugar. The sugar growers are seeking $1.1 billion in compensatory damages over the prior advertising campaign, plus punitive damages and fees.

The corn refiners are seeking about $530 million in their countersuit. (Writing by Dan Levine; Editing by Leslie Adler)