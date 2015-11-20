REFILE-ASR Group sales rose almost 65 percent from 2008-2012 -court filing

(Refiles to widen distribution and add reporting credit)

By Dan Levine

Nov 19 (Reuters) - ASR Group, the world’s largest sugar refiner, recorded sales of almost $3 billion in 2012, according to a deposition of ASR board member Pepe Fanjul Jr. disclosed in the U.S. sugar industry’s legal battle with the country’s powerful corn sector.

That was up more than 64 percent from 2008, an attorney questioning Fanjul said in the deposition filed in Los Angeles federal court on Wednesday. It gives a rare insight into the privately owned company owned by the politically influential Fanjul family in South Florida.

The deposition with Fanjul did not disclose more up-to-date numbers, but the evidence could help determine the amount of any damages in the case.

Several sugar refiners including ASR alleged in a 2011 lawsuit that a Corn Refiners Association ad campaign describing high fructose corn syrup as “corn sugar” and “natural” was false. The corn refiners countersued, saying the Sugar Association falsely said in its newsletter that corn syrup caused obesity and cancer.

Fanjul was questioned about ASR sales in a January deposition. An attorney for the corn refiners asked Fanjul about internal ASR figures that showed $2.92 billion in net sales for 2012, up from $1.772 billion in 2008.

Fanjul said he “didn’t remember” whether ASR sugar sales were substantially increasing from 2008 to 2012.

Corn refiners have argued that sugar processors were not damaged because they enjoyed “record sales” during the ad campaign. The sugar growers are seeking $1.1 billion in compensatory damages over the campaign. The corn refiners are seeking about $530 million in their countersuit.

ASR was formed in part from Florida Crystals Corp, founded by the Fanjuls in 1960 after the family fled the Cuban revolution. The Fanjuls are considered to be large political donors in Florida’s Cuban-American community.

The family’s companies have been building their sugar empire in recent years with several strategic acquisitions, and ASR is now the world’s largest vertically integrated cane refiner.

In the deposition, Fanjul said he owned “less than 5 percent” of shares in Fanjul Corp, which he said is the parent of Florida Crystals. He said he did not know how many other shareholders there were in Fanjul Corp.

Asked the market value of Fanjul Corp, Fanjul was instructed by his attorney not to answer.

The case in U.S. District Court, Central District of California is Western Sugar Cooperative et al. vs. Archer Daniels Midland Co et al., 11-3473. (Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Chris Prentice in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney)