UPDATE 1-Macquarie to buy 42.5 pct Czarnikow stake
#Credit Markets
May 28, 2012 / 10:17 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Macquarie to buy 42.5 pct Czarnikow stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Macquarie to work with AB Sugar, Czarnikow management

* Structure to have no impact on day-to-day operations

* Transaction expected to complete in Q3 2012

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - Macquarie Group Ltd will acquire 42.5 percent of commodities house Czarnikow from Wilmar International Ltd, which will cease to be a shareholder, Czarnikow said on Monday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Czarnikow is a London-based sugar and ethanol advisory, supply chain management and trading firm.

“Macquarie will work alongside co-shareholders, Associated British Sugar and Czarnikow management, to support the company’s growth and future development,” Czarnikow said in a statement.

The revised structure has no impact on Czarnikow’s day-to-day operations, the commodities house said.

“We have achieved a balanced shareholding structure with the necessary expertise and flexibility to help us achieve future growth for Czarnikow,” Robin Cave, chief executive of Czarnikow, said.

Mark Carr, group chief executive of AB Sugar, said, “Macquarie’s expertise in agricultural risk management is a natural fit.”

The transaction is expected to complete early in the third quarter of 2012.

