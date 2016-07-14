FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czarnikow forecasts sugar deficit of 9.8 mln T in 2016/17
Sections
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
Wider Image
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 14, 2016 / 9:01 AM / a year ago

Czarnikow forecasts sugar deficit of 9.8 mln T in 2016/17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Czarnikow forecasts a global sugar deficit of 9.8 million tonnes in the 2016/17 season, slightly below a shortfall of 12.5 million in 2015/16, it said on Thursday.

The London-based commodities house said in a report that the combined deficit over the two seasons would draw down almost all the stockpiling that took place in the previous four seasons.

“As global sugar stocks draw down, the market’s ability to respond to adverse events reduces. For this reason we believe price volatility will increase in the coming months, and the higher prices are here to stay for the short and medium term,” Czarniknow Analysis Manager Stephen Geldart said.

Raw sugar futures on ICE have risen sharply during the last few months, boosted by tightening supplies. The front month hit 21.10 cents a lb on July 5, its highest level since October 2012.

Czarnikow forecast production would rise in 2016/17 to 177.8 million tonnes, up from an estimated 172.9 million in 2015/16. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.