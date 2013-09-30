UPDATE 1-Sole company seen taking huge ICE October sugar delivery

* ICE October raw sugar delivery estimated at 1.49 mln tonnes-traders

* Estimated delivery biggest on records dating back to 1989

* Brazil, Argentina, Central America seen delivering sugar

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A single company is expected to take the largest delivery against a New York raw sugar contract in at least 24 years, traders predicted on Monday, though some questioned whether there is demand for such a mountain of the sweetener.

Traders expect a delivery against the ICE Futures U.S. October sugar contract of 29,344 lots, or 1.49 million tonnes. If confirmed on Tuesday morning, when the exchange will release the official delivery figure, this would be the biggest delivery in at least 24 years, according to exchange data that goes back to 1989.

This is more than double the average 453,000 tonnes in the past five October deliveries, according to ICE data.

“I frankly don’t think the receiver has any homes for the delivery,” said one sugar dealer, echoing another dealer’s bearish sentiment on the large delivery.

“It could be rather painful for them as they will struggle to find homes in a market not awash with demand.”

Other dealers, however, noted there could be a bullish impact.

“One entity taking all is generally bullish,” one dealer said.

The October futures contract soared in thin dealings on its last day of trade, jumping 4.3 percent to a session high at 17.60 cents per lb before closing up 3.6 percent at 17.48 cents. With open interest remaining unusually high the day ahead of expiration, the large delivery was much anticipated during the trading session.

“The market took it well. It rebounded,” another dealer said.

“Depending on this rain in Brazil, if it does rain and sugar production estimates go down, anybody who took delivery now could be sitting pretty.”

Dealers said the sugar is coming from Brazil, Argentina, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and El Salvador.

Last October, Bunge Ltd took the bulk of a delivery of about 595,000 tonnes, or 11,710 lots, as rains increased worries about potential supply disruptions.

The large delivery comes as the market continues to digest a huge crop, even as rains and maintenance have hampered cane crushing in the world’s top grower, Brazil. Raw sugar futures closed the third quarter up 6.7 percent, the spot contract’s best quarterly performance in nearly three years, after being locked in a bear market since early 2011.

With futures prices no longer at a steep discount to Brazil’s cash market, delivering to the exchange was seen as possibly more alluring for Brazil’s huge output, traders said.

The delivery against the October contract is expected to eclipse the delivery against the May 2013 contract which totaled 1.43 million tonnes, or 28,222 lots.