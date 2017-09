MEXICO CITY, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Mexico’s sugar chamber said on Tuesday it was prepared to agree to a deal that limits Mexican sugar exports to the United States, and said any deal would have to fix an export minimum of at least 1 million tonnes per cycle.

The chamber said it believed a deal could be reached before the United States resolves an anti-dumping quota in October. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by Simon Gardner)