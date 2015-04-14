FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marginal sugar exporters to eye local markets after EU quotas end
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 14, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

Marginal sugar exporters to eye local markets after EU quotas end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, April 14 (Reuters) - Less efficient sugar exporters are likely to focus on boosting sales to growing domestic markets after EU production quotas are dismantled in 2017, a senior executive of French producer Tereos said on Tuesday.

Executive committee member Alex Luneau said at the Platts Kingsman EU sugar seminar that imports from growers such as Malawi and Mauritius to the EU could fall after 2017 as efficient EU growers boost production and exports.

“In Central America and Africa demand is growing,” Luneau told a question-and-answer session.

“The Guatemalans and Malawians would re-position. Some of their sugars will find homes in their regions and won’t come to Europe. Some companies will get out of the business in Europe.” (Reporting by David Brough; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
