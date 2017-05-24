Germany’s Nordzucker planning international expansion- CEO

BRAUNSCHWEIG, GERMANY, May 24 (Reuters) - Germany's second largest sugar refiner Nordzucker is in discussions about international expansion projects in Europe, South America and Asia, its CEO said on Wednesday.

"We are considering everything: takeovers, shareholdings and joint ventures," CEO Hartwig Fuchs told Reuters.

It is hoped but not certain that an announcement about the projects could be made in the next six months, Fuchs told Reuters before the start of a news conference to present the unlisted company's annual results.

Nordzucker is planning international expansion as it positions itself to deal with the challenges of EU sugar market liberalisation this autumn. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)