UPDATE 2-Wilmar scoops up July ICE raw sugar; price rally flags

(Adds link to FACTBOX, market reaction, background) By Chris Prentice NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - Singapore firm Wilmar International Ltd has bought 460,930 tonnes of raw sugar against the July contract on ICE Futures U.S., the company's second straight big purchase through the exchange, according to traders and data on Wednesday. Exchange data published on Wednesday showed BNP Paribas Prime Brokerage Inc as the buyer of nearly $125 million worth of sugar from Brazil, said to be on behalf of Wilmar and confirming a Reuters report on Tuesday. Neither company responded immediately to requests for comment. The buy marked second time in the span of two months that Wilmar has shocked the market with an exchange purchase. It bought 1.9 million tonnes through ICE just two months ago, setting a new record. The expiry sent front-month prices on ICE over an one-month high after propelling up nearly 4 percent in the final hours ahead of July's expiry. Gains were short-lived as the market digested the news. Prices were down 0.04 cent, or 0.3 percent, at 12.43 cents a lb by 11:07 a.m. EST (1507 GMT), not far from last month's 6-1/2-year low of 11.10 cents. Weather worries in top grower Brazil eased and traders returned their focus to huge supplies washing about the cash market. An exchange purchase by a single buyer can sometimes be interpreted as bullish, but this deal was not taken as a sign of new demand, said a U.S. broker. Wilmar has ties to sugar refineries scattered throughout Asia. "There's still a lot of sugar available," he said. The ICE raw sugar deliveries have become increasingly massive in the last two years, with three new records set since May 2013, as supplies have swelled and merchants have taken bigger bets. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Grant McCool)