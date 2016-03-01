UPDATE 1-Wilmar seen sole buyer of 600,000 tonnes in ICE sugar delivery

(Updates to include details of buyer) NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - Wilmar International Ltd has bought 599,011 tonnes of sugar against the March ICE contract, its fourth straight raw sugar purchase through the Intercontinental Exchange, according to exchange data and traders. Data published on Tuesday showed 11,791 lots of raw sugar from Argentina, Brazil, and Central American origins was due to be delivered against the March contract on ICE Futures U.S. that expired on Monday, confirming a Reuters report. SG Americas Securities was listed as the buyer of the sugar, worth about $192 million based on closing prices on Monday. Traders said the transaction was on behalf of Wilmar. Neither company responded immediately to requests for comment. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)