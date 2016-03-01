FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Wilmar seen sole buyer of 600,000 tonnes in ICE sugar delivery
March 1, 2016 / 2:36 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Wilmar seen sole buyer of 600,000 tonnes in ICE sugar delivery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to include details of buyer)
    NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - Wilmar International Ltd
 has bought 599,011 tonnes of sugar against the March
ICE contract, its fourth straight raw sugar purchase through the
Intercontinental Exchange, according to exchange data and
traders.
    Data published on Tuesday showed 11,791 lots of raw sugar
from Argentina, Brazil, and Central American origins was due to
be delivered against the March contract on ICE Futures U.S.
 that expired on Monday, confirming a Reuters report.
 
    SG Americas Securities was listed as the buyer of the sugar,
worth about $192 million based on closing prices on Monday.
Traders said the transaction was on behalf of Wilmar. 
    Neither company responded immediately to requests for
comment.

 (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
