UPDATE 1-ICE cuts trading hours for raw sugar contracts
#Market News
October 18, 2012

UPDATE 1-ICE cuts trading hours for raw sugar contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - ICE Futures US said on Thursday that raw sugar futures and options will open at 0230 New York time (0730 GMT), one hour later than at present, effective on Nov. 5.

The exchange previously extended the hours for raw sugar by two hours in January to start at 0130 New York time (0630 GMT) to improve access for vital Asian participants.

Some traders had complained that not much business was done during the extended hours and had called for a reduction in the length of the trading day.

The raw sugar market is the exchange’s most heavily traded agricultural market with open interest currently around 700,000 lots, up roughly 40 percent from a year ago.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
