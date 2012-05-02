U.S. sugar prices fall as supplies improve -Domino

May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. sugar prices have already fallen 6 percent since Washington increased imports to the world’s largest sweetener market two weeks ago, although it is still too early to say whether further imports will be needed in the summer, according to Domino Foods, the largest distributor in the United States.

Availability has improved since the U.S. Agriculture Department approved rise in raw sugar imports of over 400,000 tonnes on April 18, lowering domestic prices paid by confectionary companies and other buyers to around 48 cents per lb from 51 cents mid-April, Brian O‘Malley, Domino president and chief executive, told Reuters.

“None of our plants are worried about having sugar,” said O‘Malley, who runs the company that owns household names Domino Sugar and C&H Sugar. “There’s no shortage of sugar right now.”

Imports carried out through the tariff rate quota (TRQ) program are a hotly contested issue, with the Sugar Users Association (SUA) calling for another 500,000 tonnes of imports before the end of the fiscal year to September.

The association believes the additional exports it is calling for would raise the stocks-to-use ratio to 14.5 percent, a level considered adequate by the USDA, from the critically low 6.5 percent in April.

The USDA said when it released the additional 400,000 tonnes that it would reassess the situation after June 1 but did not expect to give clearance for sufficient inflows to raise the ratio to its preferred level. Still, the association continued its calls for an increase.

O‘Malley said the USDA is right to delay before deciding whether more imports are needed given uncertainties over demand, the size of Mexico’s exports and the outlook for beet sugar and cane sugar production in the United States going into the 2012/13 fiscal year that begins in October.

“There’s not enough information to make that call,” O‘Malley said.

He pointed to the USDA’s forecast that cane sugar output in Florida, the country’s top producer, will climb nearly 25 percent in 2011/12 to 1.79 million short tons from 1.433 million in 2010/11 as a sign of rising supply.

Mexico is a key source for sugar because it can export to its northern neighbor without any restrictions under the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

More than two dozen countries participate in the TRQ program including Brazil, the world’s top producer and exporter of sugar, Australia, the Philippines, the Dominican Republic and Guatemala.

The harvest in Brazil’s premier center-south cane area is just getting underway this month. (Reporting By Rene Pastor; Editing by Josephine Mason)